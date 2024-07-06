Key Takeaways Customize Notion pages with icons, cover art, text styling, and color backgrounds for a unique look.

Use columns, callout blocks, and quote blocks to organize and highlight important information.

Enhance pages with galleries, fancy fonts, and third-party widgets for a more personalized experience.

Thanks to an innovative block editor, third-party app integration, robust collaboration, and a feature-rich text editor, Notion has completely transformed the productivity space. Unlike other tools, Notion isn’t just about organizing your tasks and notes – it’s a blank canvas waiting for your artistic touch on your laptop. Whether you prefer a minimal page or a busy one, Notion gives you ample options to design pages that reflect your unique style.

9 Icons and cover art

Let’s start with several straightforward options to give a unique touch to a Notion page. When you create a new page, make sure to add an icon and cover page to better reflect its purpose.

You can either pick an emoji or icon, or even slide to the Custom menu to upload a specific icon from your computer. Now, move to Cover, select Change cover, and pick one of the default banners. Or, you could upload a custom one or select an image from Unsplash instead.

8 Explore text styling options

Unlike other note-taking apps, Notion doesn’t have a standard toolbar at the top. You need to use the (/) command to tweak the text. You can also select your text and glance over a floating menu to turn your text into headings, to-do lists, numbered lists, and more.

You can click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and change the text style from default to Serif or Mono. Notion lets you change text size and enable full page width from the same menu.

7 Change block shades

You can change the text color and add a color background using the slash command or the floating menu. That said, don’t go overboard with multiple color options in a single Notion page. We recommend using one or two color backgrounds on a specific page for a consistent look.

6 Use columns

You need to customize your Notion page for better efficiency. Whether you are creating a student planner, life planner, product Wiki, application tracker, company vision and strategy, or a personal portfolio, use columns to organize your text and subpages. Glance over the screenshot below, where I have created different columns on my personal Notion page.

You can simply type /column and insert up to five column blocks.

5 Use callout and quote blocks

Your aesthetic Notion page is simply incomplete without callout and quote blocks. If you are designing a work or personal page, enter your favorite quote at the top to start your day with some motivation.

Callout block makes your text stand out from other blocks. You can change the assigned emoji and text background color per your preferences. It’s also an effective way to share an important update with team members on a Notion page.

4 Place blocks side-by-side

People use Notion to write blog posts and journal entries, too. If your Notion page has multiple text and image blocks, you can place relevant blocks side-by-side to create a better look. Here’s what you need to do.

In the screenshot below, we have a text block and an image block below. Select an image and place it on the right side of the text block. When a horizontal blue line appears, drop the block, and Notion will resize it accordingly.

You can crop an image, add a caption and alt text from the three-dot menu.

3 Create beautiful galleries

Do you plan to insert several images into a Notion page? You can create an eye-catching image gallery of your favorite books, destinations, travel photos, birthday memories, and more using the steps below.

Type /Gallery to insert a gallery block in a Notion page. By default, gallery cards show page content. You can insert page covers and set the entire block to display covers on the main page. Select any card and insert a banner image at the top (check the first trick above). Once you add relevant covers to each gallery, click the three-dot menu and expand Layout. Select Card Preview. Select Page Cover.

The Gallery block now displays a page cover, which looks much better than showing the page content itself.

2 Change font style

By default, Notion only supports three font styles. If you want to insert fancy fonts for a specific page, use third-party websites.

Visit igfonts.io on the web. Enter the text that you want to use on your Notion page. Check different text styles from the bottom menu. Copy your preferred text. Open a Notion page and paste it. You can now turn it into a heading and use other text editing add-ons.

No need to overuse fancy text in your Notion page, of course; reserve it for relevant headings only.

1 Import Notion widgets

You can spice up your Notion pages using third-party widgets. Notion doesn’t support widgets by default. You need to embed relevant widgets from other sources on the web. Let’s add a weather widget to your Notion page.

Visit indify.co and select Weather widget. Give it a relevant title. Select your location, preferred units, number of days to display, change text color, and other options. Once you are satisfied with a live preview, copy the widget link at the bottom. Move to your Notion page and type /Embed. Paste your link and select Embed link.

That’s it. Your weather widget should appear in the Notion page. Similarly, you could add a countdown widget, clock widget, Spotify playlist widget, Life calendar, Google calendar, Everyday Quote widget, and more. Apption.co is another capable source for importing useful widgets. Check the screenshot below where a Notion creator used a date and day widget, weather, and calendar on his page. Looks quite neat, doesn't it?

Elevate your Notion pages in no time

From unique layouts to mesmerizing icons, there is no shortage of options to craft captivating Notion pages from scratch. What are you waiting for? Explore these tips above and elevate your Notion experience in no time. If you want to learn more about Notion, read our separate guide to find the top power tricks to master Notion.