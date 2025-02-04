I will start with a sincere confession: My PC is a mess! And if you need a system to organize your drive space efficiently, you’re probably in the same situation. Everyone has their own system to work in an organized mess, but that only works up to a point when you realize you’re running out of drive space and you can’t actually find your older files. It’s time to tidy up your drive, so let’s get to it!

7 Cleaning your drives comes first

Like your household, the drives need regular cleaning