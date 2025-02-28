3D printing gives you the ability to create anything right at your home. With this technology, you can 3D print unique toys, household tools, gadgets, and any other idea you might have. The possibilities are limitless. However, before you start the 3D printing process, there are key tips that you need to familiarise yourself with to help save you time, money, and frustrations along the way.

When you are first starting, failures are inevitable. Sometimes, your 3D print will fail regardless of how optimized it is for printing, and you will spend hours trying to figure out the issue and how to fix it. If you are not ready for this, you should not buy a 3D printer.

Beyond the 3D printer version you buy and what you want to 3D print, you should know several key basics, which we highlight below.

Related 5 things to consider before buying a 3D printer Consider these important factors before making a big investment

5 Buy an easy-to-use 3D printer

Some 3D printers work straight out of the box

If you haven't bought your machine yet, purchase one of the latest versions, like Bambu Lab 3D printers, so you can start 3D printing immediately after removing it from the box. Some 3D printers come pre-assembled, so as a beginner, you won't have to spend much time trying to get them working. If you don't like tinkering, it will be even more challenging to get it right when you need to build it yourself.

It’s also essential to invest in a cheaper and smaller 3D printer when you are starting so that you learn the basics. When comfortable with the process, upgrade to a larger or more advanced machine to create more complex projects.

4 Master bed leveling and 3D printer calibration

Get the first layer right

Before you start any 3D printing job, you will always need to ensure the bed is level. This will determine the quality of the first layer. 3D printers come with either manual or automatic bed leveling features. With the manual bed leveling, you need to adjust the screws at the corners of the print bed while using a piece of paper or a feeler gauge to measure the distance between the nozzle and the bed. Adjust until the paper can slide with a slight resistance. It should not be too close or too far.

If you use a 3D printer with automatic bed leveling features, it utilizes sensors to detect and compensate for inconsistencies. This is much easier than the manual option and is not prone to errors. In addition to bed leveling, calibrate the extruder properly so the printer extrudes the right amount of filament. Remember to fine-tune other settings, such as speed, flow rate, temperature, and retraction.

3 Understand supports and overhangs

Use supports in extended parts