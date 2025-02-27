When you pile up hundreds and thousands of files on your PC, finding the one you need at any given time can become a challenge. Even though File Explorer in Windows offers a built-in search option, it can still take a while to get to the files you want if you don't make full use of the tools available to you.

Thankfully, we're hear to help with exactly that. Let's take a look at a few things you should be doing to improve your search results and find your files faster. If you follow these suggestions, you'll save yourself a lot of time with Windows searches and get back to the work that matters much more quickly.

5 Organize your files properly

Make them identifiable

I know no one likes to be lectured on the importance of organizing your files, but it really does make a difference if you're constantly struggling to find the things you need. There are a few things you can do to make your files easier to find. First off, create folders and subfolders to help you organize them depending on topics, projects, or clients, for example. Even if you occasionally misplace a file, having dedicated folders for them gives you a smaller scope of files to search through, which already speeds up your search quite a bit.

It also helps to give your files consistent and logical names. I know the temptation to type in a bunch of random characters is very strong, but consistent file names make it easier to know what to search for later down the line. If all your expense reports start with "Expense report" in the file name, you already have a pretty good idea of what to look for if you need to find records of your past expenses.

Training yourself to be more organized takes some time, but it will absolutely help in the long run.

4 Refine your search with proper syntax

Exclude terms or use wildcards