Key Takeaways Choose x86 SBCs for home lab projects to avoid compatibility issues.

Select an SBC model with at least 8GB RAM for more complex projects.

Use an SSD instead of microSD cards for faster speeds and better endurance.

With their affordable prices, low power consumption, and tiny form-factor, Single-Board Computers are amazing for lightweight DIY projects. But due to their performance limitations, you might have a hard time imagining their utility in dedicated home lab environments.

Although running multiple GUI-based VMs is out of the question, SBCs can punch above their weight class when you want to dabble in containers and self-hosted apps. So, here are five pointers for anyone looking to turn their credit-card-sized system into a reliable home server.

5 Prioritize x86 SBCs over their ARM counterparts

To avoid running into compatibility issues

Close

Unlike the PC landscape, the SBC ecosystem is littered with ARM boards, ranging from the lesser-known Libre Computer devices to the ultra-popular Raspberry Pi family. But when you’re trying to build a full-fledged home lab, the x86 architecture is better than ARM.

Don't get me wrong, I admit that the average ARM SBC has enough horsepower to run most of the popular apps inside containers. However, you could run into compatibility issues when you want to experiment with Proxmox, TrueNAS Scale, and other NAS/home lab platforms that lack ARM64 images on a typical SBC. So if you’re not very fond of troubleshooting, it might be a good idea to stick to x86 boards for your home projects.

Related Radxa X4 review: An affordable, beginner-friendly x86 SBC Capable of running a myriad of operating systems, the Radxa X4 strikes the right balance between performance and affordability

4 Pick a model with more memory

The more, the merrier