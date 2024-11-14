Digital and online art can sometimes be difficult to keep track of. There is a lot of different software used for creating digital art or design pieces, and with all the many files and assets that need organizing, it’s easy to lose track of efficient processes if you don’t have systems in place. You may think things are working pretty well until you can't find something someday. So it always helps to learn new ways to improve the process by streamlining your asset and file organization.

It may not be possible for all forms of digital artistry, but there is an increasing amount of software available to help you create your art, collaborate with others, and schedule or share your work, all in the same place.

Adobe products and Canva are two great options that encourage collaboration, creation, and sharing. Open-source alternative creative software may lack these features, but as they say, you often get what you pay for in non-open-source software.

My favorite tool that allows for storage, cross-platform access, collaboration, organization, and so much more is Adobe Express. With recent updates, you can link live assets from other Adobe software to edit in Express, you can schedule social media content directly from Express’s content calendar, while saving everything in the Creative Cloud for easy storage and access.

5 Benefit from content management systems

It’s not just about storing your files, but also organizing processes and projects

Whether you work as part of a larger team or just by yourself, and whether you focus only on digital art as a hobby or a business venture, organization in all forms will streamline your creative processes.

There are many content management systems (CMS) you can choose from, such as Airtable, Asana, Monday.com, Notion, and a whole host more. Some of these have free options, individual plans, or business options for larger teams.

You can use them just for yourself to help organize your projects, client documents, notes, assets, brand guidelines, and much more. Organization within the workflow will help keep your files straight too, as you’ll have a system in place you don’t want to disturb.

On the note of using CMS, you may also benefit from productivity apps like TickTick or Notion which is a great tool that can be used as a to-do app, CMS, or for internal communication.

4 Package your design files correctly

Don’t lose essential elements

This isn’t relevant for all digital art files or assets, but if you’re working on designing for print processes or any client work where you must send live files on to the client or to a printer, then packaging your files is imperative for organization and a streamlined workflow.

For example, if you're creating layout designs using Adobe InDesign or a desktop publishing alternative like Scribus or QuarkXPress, once the project is finished, you should package the files. In InDesign, this can be done from File > Package.

Packaging your files extracts all live elements, such as imported or placed images and the live font file, and saves them in their own folder alongside the live document and the saved PDF. This also offers a warning if any assets are lost — giving you an opportunity to re-link them. Linking all assets is important when sending your projects to others, otherwise their systems will substitute fonts or pixelate images as they cannot access the high-quality versions.

3 File nesting and naming techniques

Find a system that works for you

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all nesting and naming technique for digital files. However, many successful techniques do follow a similar pattern. It largely depends on how much output you’re creating, how big your business or art hobby is, how many clients or projects you’re working with, and how far back your data needs to be retained.

For larger businesses or longer file history, perhaps you may choose to nest your files' folders named as each year, then separated by each month, and then by each week within a month. For easier tracking, all files could be kept in the folder dated from the first week the project started, rather than when it was finished.

Within your project or client’s folder, you should establish a way to store the project files and assets, too. This includes what, where, and when to save assets, as well as predictable naming techniques for much easier file organization. Using a predictable naming technique is great for your future self, so you know how to search for specific file types without needing to hunt through every folder opening files to see what they are.

These naming practices might look like: Client Name > Project 1 | Project 2 | Project 3 > Live File | Digital Files > Social Media > Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Print Files > CMYK | Pantone.

Within your project folder, you should have separate folders for each file type such as AI, PSD, PNG, SVG, PDF, photos, RGB formats, CMYK formats, social media images, and whatever else you need for your project output. This will make organization and future access simple.

2 Choose one consistent cloud system

Invest in one main cloud storage hub for long-term use