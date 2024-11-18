Key Takeaways Upgrade old components like the processor and power supply to reduce energy consumption.

Spin down HDDs when not in use or switch to SSDs for more energy-efficient storage.

Use Wake-on-LAN functionality and consider downsizing server hardware to maximize efficiency.

Building a new home lab is quite exciting, and if you’ve got the heart of a tinkerer, you’ll have even more fun building (and troubleshooting) virtualization projects. However, your pleasure can quickly turn into bewilderment when you get your hands on the electricity bill. So, here are four ways you can reduce the power consumption of your server and prevent your energy bills from shooting through the roof.

4 Upgrade the processor and power supply

Old components are power-guzzling machines

Recycled server-grade hardware and old PCs are the most common rigs you’ll find in home lab setups and there's a good reason for that. Older Xeon and Epyc systems are often available at dirt-cheap prices. With enough hunting around, you can easily nab a motherboard and ECC memory for well under $200. Likewise, turning your outdated PC into a home server with Proxmox or XCP-ng is one of the best ways to breathe some new life into hardware that would otherwise end up gathering dust.

Unfortunately, older components tend to rank low on the efficiency scale and can guzzle a lot more energy than their current-gen counterparts. As such, upgrading your processor to one of the newer models can help bring down the power consumption. Likewise, if your PSU has a Bronze rating, you’ll want to swap it with a Gold or Platinum-rated unit to maximize energy efficiency.

3 Spin down HDDs

Or better yet, go the SSD route