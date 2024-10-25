If you wish to have absolute control over your machine, building your own PC is the way to go. Whether you're building a gaming PC that maximizes value for the money, or a productivity PC with the fastest high-end components, going custom sets you free from the limitations of pre-built PCs.

Where should you begin, though, if you want a 2-in-1, master of all trades device — an ultimate work-and-play PC that can do it all? Typically, your use case inevitably will dictate a few hard choices when picking your PC components and other parts & accessories. Is it for gaming or productivity? Therein lies your path. However, maybe you don't have to decide between them. You can actually create a balanced PC build that doesn't sacrifice one for the other. This requires careful consideration of a few core PC components, peripherals, accessories, and other elements of your overall setup.

Here are the most important things to keep in mind when selecting components for a dual-purpose machine.

7 Get a large desk

The bigger the better

I'm sure not many people like a humongous desk hijacking half the room, but you should still buy a larger desk than you think you need. The reason is that, as a professional, you might only need a compact desk for a laptop or small form factor PC, monitor, and some peripherals. However, seeing that we're creating a do-it-all kind of PC here, you'll need more space to accommodate a bigger PC case, maybe a larger gaming monitor, and even a dedicated streaming microphone.

Replacing your desk isn't something you often do, so it's sensible to get a spacious one in the first place. Whether you're investing in a single, ultrawide gaming monitor, or a dual-monitor setup for your work, you'll thank yourself for buying a desk that doesn't get overwhelmed easily. Another benefit of a large desk is extra room for tidying cables, USB hubs & chargers, and other accessories.

6 Choose your PC case wisely

Get one you can live with every day