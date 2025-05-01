Apart from writing articles online, I also make videos that I upload to YouTube. Making videos involves recording the video first and then editing it before uploading it online. Since I am a one-person team, I have to carry out these tasks quickly and efficiently to ensure my videos go out on time, and I don't spend too much time working on a single video. While I can't really do much when recording the video, I've found that an optimized video editing workflow can certainly speed things up.

I'm not just talking about using the right video editor or organizing your clips and footage in different folders. There are certain tricks that I've learned over the years that have helped me edit videos in a more efficient manner. So, if you're a video editor and you want to make your task a little easier, here are five tips I use regularly to speed up my workflow and achieve clean edits with minimal effort.

5 Assign mouse shortcuts

Fewer key presses

I use the Logitech MX Master 3 primarily for its ergonomic form factor. However, it comes with an added set of advantages in the form of several customizable buttons. By default, these buttons are used to go back or forward in a browser, change the scrolling speed, etc. However, I've changed their functionality specifically inside Premiere Pro -- my editing app of choice. That's insignificant, though, since you can change the button assignments no matter which editor you use.

So, as soon as I open Adobe Premiere Pro, the buttons on my mouse get assigned different shortcuts like cut, add transition, selection tool, add text, etc. This has massively reduced the time I spend transitioning from my mouse to my keyboard while editing. I don't have to look for these tools on the screen, nor do I have to remove my hand from the mouse to activate the relevant tool using my keyboard. Additionally, the MX Master 3 also has a horizontal scroll wheel that helps with zooming in and out of the timeline. When editing a long video, using mouse shortcuts saves you a ton of time, which compounds every time you're editing. Even if you don't have the same mouse, you can use tools like BetterMouse to reassign your mouse buttons.