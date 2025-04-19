Jellyfin is quickly becoming the quintessential media server for cataloging and streaming movies, TV shows, and web series you like. It allows you to create a self-curated catalog of content you and your family enjoy. Setting up a Jellyfin server on a NAS, a computer, or even an SBC is a good idea to kick its tires. Only when you take a serious, closer look do you find enough reasons why it gets lauded as the Plex alternative.

It liberates you from sifting through the clutter of unappealing content. Whether you've set up a personal Jellyfin server or plan to plunge into it, you'll need to make the best of this open-source platform. Here are some helpful tips I gathered while tinkering around and interacting with the Jellyfin user community online.

5 Pick the right file system for storage

Helps in the long run