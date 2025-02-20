Is your Mac helping you work efficiently or holding you back? A cluttered, disorganized setup can slow you down, making it harder to find files, focus on tasks, and meet deadlines. These small inefficiencies can add up quickly, and before you know it, your device becomes more of a distraction than a productivity tool. Fortunately, you can optimize macOS with minimal effort and a few adjustments to create a faster, more efficient workspace. With that said, here are six tips to optimize your Mac for productivity.

5 Customize system preferences and settings

Tweak your way to genius

The Dock on your Mac keeps your frequently used and currently open apps within easy reach. While it’s convenient, it can also be pretty distracting. For instance, when an app sends a notification, its icon bounces on the Dock, drawing your attention away from your current task. Additionally, the Dock takes up a noticeable amount of screen space, which you may need if you're a designer or simply prefer a clutter-free workspace.

To get rid of this distraction, you start by resizing the Dock. You can do this by hovering over the separator line until a double arrow appears, then dragging it down to make it smaller. You can also set the Dock to remain hidden until you need it. To do this, open System Settings, head to Dock and enable Automatically hide and show the Dock. When hidden, you can still access it by moving your mouse to the bottom of the screen. For a neater Dock, you can remove apps you rarely use by right-clicking the app icon and selecting Options then Remove from Dock.

Another productivity boost is speeding up your Mac’s startup by managing background processes, like apps launching at startup. Head to System Settings -> General -> Login Items & Extensions. Under Open at Login, disable apps that automatically launch at startup. In Allow in the Background, turn off tasks that aren’t essential for enhancing performance. Finally, review additional features under Extensions and keep only what’s useful.

4 Organize your workspace with desktop stacks and finder efficiency

Go from chaos to calm in one click

When your workspace isn’t organized, there’s a huge chance that you’ll waste time searching for files and organizing your desktop. However, mastering Finder, Apple’s file manager, makes managing every file and folder on your Mac much easier. Finder has features you can customize, like the Toolbar, which gives you access to your most-used functions with a few tweaks. You can even automatically organize files by type, date, or tags with the Smart Folders feature.

Desktop Stacks can also be a big help. To activate Stacks, right-click on your desktop and tap Use Stacks. This feature automatically declutters your Mac by grouping your files so you can expand them later. Moreover, you can personalize your Stacks by right-clicking the desktop, selecting Group Stacks By, and choosing the grouping method you prefer.

3 Learn keyboard shortcuts

Lock them in your brain and let them stick!