Computers (specifically laptops) generally only come with one hard drive or SSD, which is where all of your data is stored. However, you can split your disk into partitions that are treated as separate drives, and some manufacturers even do this out of the box.

While there's a constant debate between those who believe partitioning your disk is good and those who don't, today we're going to ignore that. If you do want to create partitions on your disk, there are some things you might want to keep in mind before you start. Here's a quick rundown of what you should consider.

5 Do it as early as possible

Your files can get in the way

If you know you're going to want to partition your hard drive, it's highly recommended that you do so as soon as you can. As you download files and install programs, space will be taken up on your drive, and since files aren't always stored contiguously, the amount of available space for shrinking your main partition can be significantly reduced.

It's probably fine if you end up creating a partition later, but if you want to have more freedom with the sizes of your partitions, doing it earlier is preferable.

4 Make sure you have enough space for your files

Especially if you're dual-booting

When you partition your hard drive, there is a potential downside in that the space in each partition will obviously be more limited. It may seem like a non-issue, but at some point, you may need to store a single file that's very large and may not fit on a single partition, and then you have no way to split it. It's important to make sure that your partitions have enough space for the files you want to store on it.

This is especially important, though, if you're planning to dual-boot your PC . Having two operating systems installed means the files for each one will be stored in separate partitions, and you're going to need more space than just the size of the OS itself. Be sure to give yourself some leeway to install apps and download files on all your operating systems, so you don't risk having an installation that turns out to be useless to you.

3 Back up your data first

Just in case