Building a PC involves so much more than just picking out the best parts and putting them together. One of the best parts of building a custom PC is the limitless freedom you have when it comes to looks. And while desktop builders have always valued aesthetics, you still might not get the best-looking build.

Maybe you couldn't score a component of your choice, or your budget didn't permit going all out. In such cases, the seven easy tips I discuss below will allow you to give your PC the aesthetic you're looking for.

1 Cable management: Get your house in order

This is one of the easiest ways to instantly give your build a cleaner and more professional look. Even if you have a basic PC with one monitor, you're at risk of creating a jumbled mess of cables and could benefit from excellent cable management. This is often ignored altogether or relegated to an afterthought. With parts like AIO radiators and fans getting more popular in modern gaming and creator PCs, cable management should be at the top of your priority list in terms of outer appearance.

The great thing about cable management is that you can do it anytime, even after building your PC. Make full use of your case's cable management features (if any), like grommets, power supply shrouds, covers, and brackets to route and hide cables. Use all the available zip ties and Velcro straps to tie multiple cables together before routing them properly. Sure, it will take some time, but you'll end up with an instant makeover to your build, all without spending a fortune.

Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray Cable management racks are great for holding extra cables and even a power strip under your desk, where they'll be out of sight and out of mind. $25 at Amazon

NewMainOne 500-pack Cable Zip Ties $12 $20 Save $8 Cable ties are essential for PC cable management. They're reliable for gathering cables together and safely routing them away from the line of sight. $12 at Amazon

2 Sync your RGB: Get some bling on

RGB lighting has become part and parcel of today's PCs — gaming or otherwise. From motherboards, fans, and graphics cards to AIO pumps, RAM, and even power supplies, RGB is everywhere. You can always go for a "no RGB" aesthetic, but if you have RGB components, syncing them to a single theme gives you a great opportunity to improve your PC's looks. And if you don't have existing RGB parts, adding RGB fans, strips, SSD heatsinks, and GPU sag brackets is pretty easy and affordable.

Having a thought-out RGB theme brings method to the madness, otherwise known as "rainbow puke." The default RGB lighting of your components is likely to be haphazard. You can use SignalRGB, OpenRGB, or even Dynamic Lighting in Windows 11 to sync your RGB lighting to a more pleasing look.

3 Choose a uniform theme: Complementary components

RGB isn't the only path to a great look. You have tons of options to choose from, and you can create a clean look as you stick to a singular theme. For instance, you can choose your parts in such a way that they complement each other. A black-and-white-themed build is a prime example. Without swapping too many parts, you can opt for a white theme or an all-black build. You can even choose a dual-tone theme, such as red and white or black and gold. Other signature choices include Noctua's brown theme or a black-and-red theme for an all-AMD build.

Sleeved cables go a long way in achieving a uniform theme. You can choose RGB cables like Lian Li's Strimer series or simply custom cables in a color of your choice. The goal is to create a color theme that conveys a clean and intentional thought process. And you don't need to spend a lot to make it happen.

Source: Amazon Antec Sleeved Cable Extensions $21 $23 Save $2 Antec's PSU extension cables come in a variety of colors to replace your stock PSU cables and provide a uniform theme to your build. $21 at Amazon

4 Vertical GPU mounting: Show off your beast

Your graphics card is probably the highlight of your build and might be worth showing off to the world. If you love how your card looks from the front, go ahead and install it vertically using a GPU vertical mount. Doing this not only lets you flex your GPU in all its glory, but it also gives a shot of freshness to your build. Performance and thermal concerns are non-issues, provided your case has enough room and airflow.

Few cases will come with a bundled vertical mounting kit, so you'll probably have to buy one. Fortunately, vertical mounts are quite affordable and easily available in black and white colors, with some even featuring classy RGB.

Source: EZDIY-FAB EZDIY-FAB Vertical PCIe 4.0 GPU Mount Bracket EZDIY-FAB's Vertical PCIe 4.0 GPU Mount Bracket is adjustable, has RGB lighting, and doesn't cost a fortune like many other vertical mounts. It also comes in black, white, and non-RGB variants. $67 at Amazon

5 Switch to AIO cooler: More fans, less clutter

Source: Corsair

You might have seen liquid AIO coolers in the majority of newer PCs on social media. This is partly due to how most modern high-end CPUs require heavy-duty liquid cooling. Despite CPU air coolers performing fabulously even on powerful chips, installing an AIO liquid cooler has a definitive aesthetic advantage. They don't have massive heatsinks, as that job is moved to the radiators. This frees up room in the center of the PC, giving you a better look at your components. The build will not only look cleaner but there will be more opportunities to add RGB to the radiator fans and the pump.

You simply need to ensure that your case is compatible with the AIO cooler you're planning to buy. An AIO cooler might not be as cheap as a vertical mount or case fan, but it can great revamp your look. If you're a beginner, take greater care while installing an AIO cooler, as it takes extra time and effort.

6 Add dummy RAM: All looks, no memory

Source: Corsair

If you have most of the other tips covered and still want style, you can check out this supplementary idea. Dummy RAM modules are a cheaper way to enhance how your RAM looks than actually buying more RAM. It's not very common, so you might not find one for your exact RAM model, but thankfully, some kits have them. Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro is one of the more popular memory kits that have a dummy version available.

Another way to complete your RAM RGB is to buy an RGB heatsink kit for your bare memory modules or a RAM lighting kit that covers all of your modules, no matter which RAM you have installed.

Source: Amazon Corsair Vengeance Pro Light Enhancement Kit Dummy Modules The Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro dummy modules are great if you have the same memory on your motherboard and have two vacant slots to fill with more RGB goodness. $30 at Amazon

7 Add figurines: Bring out your personality

The icing on the cake is adding figurines or other memorabilia into your build. In a time where almost every other build looks good, this will allow your PC to stand out. Adding favorite figurines also injects a shot of personality into your build, making it truly your own. You probably have more than one item lying around in your house that you can place inside your case.

Besides not costing much (or nothing at all), adding personal items to your PC establishes a deeper connection between you and your PC. For a machine that you use almost every day, adding a personal touch to how it looks is only natural. Just don't overstuff your case with figurines as that could disrupt the airflow inside. Also, avoid anything with fur or delicate cloth as that could get damaged in case of contact with excess heat. Lastly, ensure you've placed your figurine in a secure manner so it doesn't topple and hit, say, a fan blade

PC and beyond

Good aesthetics shouldn't be limited to your PC alone. You can extend the same principles to the rest of your setup — peripherals, desk, and the room itself. Wireless keyboards and wireless mice go a long way in reducing clutter on your desk.

If your wireless peripherals match your PC's theme, that's even better. You can go a step further and tweak your desk and chair to match or complement your setup. Cable management should also cover the cables outside your PC as well. Lastly, you can add specific lighting products to your room to cap your aesthetic journey.