It’s a dangerous world out there, especially with the anonymity of the internet. This makes keeping your child safe online more important than ever. Windows 10 and Windows 11 have lots of cool parental control features that can help you keep an eye on what your child is doing on their computer. Even if you’re unfamiliar, you can follow these tips to set up a safe and fun environment for your child.

10 Talk to your children about safety threats

Have open discussions about online dangers

While technical safeguards are essential, talking to your kids about online threats is just as important. Discussing the dangers they might face helps them make safer choices and can make them feel more comfortable asking for help when they’re worried.

Start by telling them they shouldn’t share their personal information with strangers online, like their full name, address, or school details. Tell them to be careful when talking to people they don’t know and report any suspicious messages or friend requests immediately.

Explain what’s appropriate and inappropriate content. Help them understand what’s okay to share and what’s not. Talk with them about cyberbullying and how important it is to treat others with respect and kindness online.

By talking to your kids about online safety, you make sure they feel supported and know what to do. Talking to them about online safety helps you ensure they’re taking precautions.

9 Create separate child accounts in Windows

Set up individual profiles for each child

To keep your child safe online, setting up separate user accounts for them on your Windows computer is important. This way, you can ensure they only see the right content and have their own settings.

Go to Settings > Accounts > Account settings > Family to create a child account. Then, click on Add someone > Create one for a child. You’ll need to give your child's email address or create one if they don’t have one yet.

By making separate profiles, you can set age-appropriate limits and keep your personal stuff separate from your child’s. This way, you can stay private while giving your child their own safe place to play.

8 Use Microsoft Family Safety as a starting point

Leverage the built-in parental control features Microsoft offers

Family Safety Settings

Microsoft Family Safety is a terrific service built into Windows that lets you take control of your child’s digital life. You can set limits on screen time, block certain websites, and keep an eye on what apps they’re using, all from one place.

To get started, just log in to your Microsoft account and go to Settings > Accounts > Account settings > Family. Click on Open Family Settings, and you’ll see your child’s account. This will give you a good starting set of tools to keep them safe online.

You can set up content filters, stop them from downloading certain apps, and get reports on their online activities. It’s like having a digital babysitter right on your computer!

7 Make your child’s browser more kid-friendly

Choose search engines with built-in safety features