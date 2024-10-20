When building a gaming PC, you might wonder which CPU platform to invest in, which components to buy, and how to find the best deals. What you should also focus on is building a balanced PC. You might configure your build around a hero component, such as a high-end graphics card or one of the best gaming CPUs, but it's essential to recognize the importance of every component so that you don't end up with a lopsided PC.

Besides nailing your CPU and GPU combo, you should also make conscious decisions while choosing the memory, storage, motherboard, CPU cooler, and power supply. Allowing yourself to buy more than what you need right now while still stopping the impulse to overspend on certain components is the key to achieving a balanced build.

Related 10 PC hardware misconceptions you still believe in Cores, VRAM, PCIe 5.0, or DDR5 — you might be guilty of believing in these 10 PC hardware myths.

6 Your PSU deserves more love

PSUs have been ignored for far too long

Close

As an experienced PC builder, you might think this is obvious, but too many users still treat the power supply as an afterthought. Outside of Reddit and YouTube enthusiasts, many PC builders are still placing the fate of their precious PC components into the hands of either off-brand power supplies or branded units with questionable reliability.

Always trust PSUs from known brands and a decent 80 Plus or Cybenetics rating.

If you blow all your budget on a killer GPU and CPU, and try to pinch pennies when picking a PSU, you might lose out on a lot more in the long run. Power supplies with cheap internals and sub-par quality control can often lead to unexpected shutdowns, bottlenecked performance, and in the worst cases, component failure, costing you thousands. Always trust PSUs from known brands and a decent 80 Plus or Cybenetics rating.

You can also look up the unit you're buying on the Cultists PSU Tier List to get more information on its reliability. Even if it means spending a little more than you initially thought, buying a quality power supply is always the right decision.

Related How do I select the right PSU for my PC? Choosing the right PSU for your PC will save you a lot of wasted time and money

5 Get more CPU cooling than you need right now

A little overspeccing on the cooler is worth it