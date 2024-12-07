Your PC will make noises when operating. This can be in the form of coil while, disk arm movement, or fans. Depending on which component is creating the most noise, there are ways to help mitigate this annoyance. It's important to work out why your PC is making noise to begin with. This is usually due to insufficient cooling, which can be caused by dust buildup or inadequate fans. Other times, your GPU driver could be at fault with unoptimized fan curves. Here are some things to try out when attempting to hush your computer.

5 Clean the fans and vents

Dust is your worst enemy

Close

The first step when dealing with too much PC noise is to give it a clean. It's vital to keep on top of cleaning out your PC, even if it has the best filtration system known to man. Dust will inevitably find its way inside your chassis. This is simply down to how fans work by sucking as much cool air through the front as possible, containing unwanted particles. Dust filters help but they're not 100% efficient and after a few months, you'll start to see a slight build-up of surface dust on components inside the PC. Simply use some compressed air and an anti-static brush to clean out fans, the blades, and any components with visible particles.

Older firmware can be the cause