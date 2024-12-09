Network-Attached Storage devices work well when you want to expand the data-storing capacity of your local network. Aside from fulfilling your file-hoarding needs, these neat systems can even double as file-sharing and backup servers, making them useful for pretty much every type of user.

But when you’re just starting out, the NAS ecosystem can feel treacherous to navigate. So, we’ve put together a list of ten useful tips to help you level up your NAS game, regardless of whether you’ve purchased a pre-built enclosure or built a storage server yourself.

10 Label your drives

Feel free to go nuts with the naming schemes

Close

Once you start building the storage arrays for all your data, it can be hard to identify the drives containing certain files. Considering that even the most premium NAS drives can die out after years of rigorous use, you could end up spending hours finding the failed drive, especially if your NAS server is armed with multiple disks.

As such, it’s a good idea to label your drives when you first buy them. Depending on your specific use cases, you could go from something as simple as naming them after their pools to full-on records involving a combination of their manufacturer name, storage capacity, and physical size.

9 RAID is quite useful when you have spare drives

But you should never rely on it for backup