If you're looking to get involved in the world of Counter-Strike, it's a fairly steep learning curve. There's a lot to learn, there are people that have been playing for literally decades, and it can be difficult to figure out where to even start. I've been playing the game for over ten years, competing in tournaments in Europe and LAN tournaments in Ireland. If you're a beginner, here are all the steps you should follow to get started and steadily improve.

1 Find the right peripherals

It can be hard to find what's right for you

Close

First and foremost, your basic office mouse isn't going to cut it when it comes to competitive shooters. No matter what other hardware you have, your mouse is going to be the most important component of your entire setup. I use a Vaxee XE-S wireless, but I've also used the Logitech G Pro Wireless and countless SteelSeries mice over the years. This choice will be inherently personal, so don't be afraid to try out a few if the first one you pick up isn't the right one for you.

Next up is your keyboard, and you don't need the best of the best to get started. Movement in games like Counter-Strike has an incredibly high skill-ceiling, and it can take a long, long time to master. Unlike your mouse, a decent keyboard is all you need to start with. You don't need any of those fancy keyboards with the likes of Rapid Trigger for now, though they're certainly nice to have as you improve.

Finally, the right monitor can make a massive difference. Too big, and you won't be able to see your radar, your utility, or even what's happening elsewhere on your screen. Too small, and it'll be hard to see what's happening too. Plus, a high refresh-rate is a nice bonus, as it makes the game so much smoother. In a game which relies on twitch reactions at times, you want a smooth-as-butter experience.

Related 4 reasons high refresh rate monitors aren't just for gamers If you're eyeing up a new monitor for productivity, don't shy away from a high-refresh-rate option.

2 Finding your sensitivity

This might take a while

The next thing is to find what in-game sensitivity works for you. You might think a high-sensitivity is great for flicking around quickly, but in actuality, it's a detriment as it prevents you from being accurate most of the time. With some notable exceptions, pretty much every professional player uses a sensitivity that many that come from gaming experiences outside of esports would consider to be extremely low.

You can play around with a low sensitivity in tools like Aimlabs, or you can just hop into a deathmatch with a low sensitivity and try it out. You'll probably want to use your mouse at a low DPI, with most players choosing anywhere between 400 and 1200 DPI. Then, in-game, you'll want to change your sensitivity too.

For reference, I play on 400 DPI with a sensitivity of 1.2 in-game. This is considered low even by esports players standards, and a more reasonable in-game sensitivity at that DPI would typically fall between 1.4 and 2. As we'll get to later on though, you can also try out configurations made by professional players so you can get a feel for it and see what works for you.

3 Make your crosshair

Tune it to your own tastes