Microsoft Excel is undoubtedly a powerful spreadsheet software for data analysis and manipulation. That said, even the most seasoned Excel users can run into performance issues when faced with massive datasets. This can lead to lost hours, productivity, and inaccurate analysis. Before you ditch Excel in favor of an alternative, make sure to implement a few strategic techniques to handle such large datasets easily and unlock their true potential in no time.

7 Define your objectives

Creating a massive database without a clear objective is a recipe for disaster. It’s like setting sail without a map. That’s why, before you start filling up rows and columns, take a moment to define your goals.

Are you looking for trends in sales data and identifying customer segments? Do you want to understand customer behavior, predict future performance, or identify areas for improvement? For example, if your goal is to identify the top-performing products in your sales data, you can focus your analysis on relevant columns like product ID, sales figures, and perhaps region and avoid unnecessary formulas and calculations.

6 Optimize workbook performance

Over time, your Excel workbook may include cells with hidden information that is not necessary. These cells might lack any data but still occupy space due to formatting, blanks, or non-print characters. Such a practice can lead to a major slowdown in your workbook.

You can run Excel’s built-in performance tools to remove excess formatting, unneeded metadata, and unused styles. But don't worry, it doesn’t affect your spreadsheet data.

Open an Excel workbook with large databases. Select Review at the top and click Check Performance. Select Optimize all and check that Excel’s performance team is in action.

Do not use this function if your Excel workbook contains one or more sheets dedicated to Pixel Art. Since Excel can’t differentiate between a Pixel Art cell and an unwanted blank cell, it will remove Pixel Art. If you use it accidentally, use Undo to recover these cells.

5 Explore tables and filters

Your Excel workbook won’t do you any favors with boring datasets. You need to convert them into tables to enable a structured approach to organizing, manipulating, and analyzing your data. Converting a range of cells into an Excel table will enable clearly defined headers and organized rows, and it will be much easier to understand and navigate your information.

Open an Excel workbook with a large dataset. Select Insert at the top and click Table. Excel automatically detects table range. Enable the My tables has headers option and click OK. Your table is ready to use.

Tables come with ready-to-use filter controls in the header row, allowing you to sort and filter data based on your criteria quickly. With filters, you can temporarily hide rows that don’t meet your criteria and focus on the data you need.

4 Create charts and pivot tables

Charts and pivot tables are two of the most essential tools for visualizing and summarizing large datasets in Excel. Instead of trying to find data patterns and trends from a large table, you can simply create a pivot table from relevant columns and generate different charts to glance over key findings.

By mastering charts and pivot tables, you can unlock the true potential of your large datasets. You will be able to analyze, summarize, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.

Suppose you have a large dataset of sales transactions with columns for date, product ID, product category, region, and sales amount. You can create a line chart with the Date on the x-axis and the Sales Amount on the y-axis and visually show sales trends over time. You can even create a pivot table with a sales summary for each product category in each region.

3 Explore conditional formatting

As the name suggests, conditional formatting is a robust tool for applying formatting to cells based on specific rules or criteria. Conditional formatting helps you quickly identify important data points and trends within a sea of information. Suppose you have sales data for each employee and want to highlight those who have failed to achieve the yearly target.

Instead of manually reviewing the data, you can create a rule using conditional formatting and highlight those cells and employees in no time. These rules work in the background, and Excel keeps highlighting relevant cells that meet those conditions.

Open an Excel workbook and select Conditional Formatting under the Home menu. Expand Highlight Cells Rules and click Less Than. Let’s enter 80000 so that we can highlight cells that are below the said value. Pick the formatting option from the sidebar menu. The default is set to Light Red Fill with Dark Red Text. You can format it with specific text type, size, and color as well. Click OK and check Excel’s conditional formatting in action.

You can also opt for advanced data management tools like Power Pivot to work with massive datasets efficiently. You can perform calculations, aggregations, and lookups faster than with traditional Excel formulas. You can import data from various sources (Excel, databases, text files), draw a relationship between them, and gain deeper insights into your data.

You can use DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) formulas, which are optimized for working with large datasets and perform a wide range of functions for performing complex calculations.

Suppose you have a large dataset of customer transactions with millions of rows. With a combination of Power Pivot and DAX, you can import transaction data and customer and product info into Power Pivot and use DAX to analyze sales trends, calculate a customer’s lifetime value, and more.

1 Pick Excel formulas smartly

Formula efficiency plays a major role when you deal with large datasets. For example, if you want to search for a specific value in a table, use INDEX and MATCH instead of VLOOKUP to get the job done. VLOOKUP examines the entire lookup range, which is resource-intensive. INDEX and MATCH only look at the necessary columns, reducing the number of cells Excel needs to process. Refer to our dedicated guide to learn more about top Excel functions.

Data wrangling in Excel

Managing large datasets in Excel doesn’t require rocket science. By implementing the above-mentioned tips, you can easily overcome performance niggles, eliminate frustrating crashes, and fly through data analysis without breaking a sweat.

Aside from these tricks, you can also explore several automation techniques to transform your Excel experience from frustrating to fantastic. Check out our dedicated guide to automate your Excel workbook in minutes.