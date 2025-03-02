Network-attached storage (NAS) is essentially a system full of storage drives. This could be a formation of solid-state drives (SSD) or mechanical hard disk drives (HDD). Regardless of which type of storage you use, you're guaranteed to encounter a drive failure somewhere in the future. While NAS-rated storage is designed to run for millions of hours inside such enclosures, nothing lasts forever. It's as inevitable as Neo from The Matrix destroying Agent Smith. The only question is when, but there are a few things you can do to better prepare yourself (and your NAS).

5 Check drive health reports

See how bad things are