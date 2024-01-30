If you just started using a new iPhone for the very first time, you may have concluded that its default keyboard, when compared to some others, appears too basic. While this may seem the case at first glance, this simple-looking keyboard is actually packed with advanced features. Although some of these offerings are exclusive to iOS 17, many others work on older OS versions as well. To help you get the most out of your iPhone keyboard, we've listed some of the handy tips and tricks you should know about.

Phrase shortcuts

Many users tend to frequently type the same long phrases when texting people or typing articles. To save time, you can create shortcuts that allow you to turn a few characters into long phrases automatically. Instead of manually typing what the duck, you could just hit wtd on your keyboard and have it expand it into the full phrase. To do so:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to General. Enter the Keyboard section. Go to Text Replacement. Close Click the plus (+) button at the top-right corner. Type the full phrase in the Phrase field and the shortcut in the Shortcut field. Click Save in the top-right corner. Now, whenever you type the shortcut, it expands into the long phrase.

Slide to type

Another handy iPhone keyboard feature is Slide to Type. As its name suggests, this lets you slide on the keyboard to connect letters, which then forms the relevant word. To enable it:

Go to Settings, General, and then Keyboard again. Enable the Slide to Type toggle. You can now swipe on the keyboard to type words. Close

Period shortcut

If you tend to type long messages or emails on your iPhone, you probably have to insert periods frequently. Instead of going to the special characters section of the keyboard to enter them, you could just hit the space button twice consecutively to insert a full stop. To enable it:

Go to Settings, General, and then Keyboard. Enable the "." shortcut toggle. Now, clicking the Space button twice inserts a period. Close

Dictation

Some users despise receiving voice messages. And on the other end, some callers have a lot to say. To eat your cake and still have it, you can use the Dictation feature offered by the iPhone keyboard. This feature lets you speak whatever is on your mind and converts that speech into text. This way, you don't have to type long messages, and the recipient is spared the chore of listening to your 5-minute ramble. To enable it:

Go to Settings, General, and then Keyboard. Turn on the Enable Dictation toggle. Close Go to the text field where you want to type, and hit the Dictation button. Speak. Close

Stickers

With iOS 17, Apple introduced a Stickers feature that works excellently in the Messages app. What some users don't know, though, is that it's also accessible from the iPhone keyboard in supported third-party apps. Learn more here: How to use the Stickers feature

Enable haptics

The iPhone keyboard also supports haptic feedback, which makes your device vibrate gently whenever you hit a keyboard button. While this feature may marginally impact your battery life, enabling it improves the typing experience for many users. Learn how to enable haptics for the iPhone keyboard.

One-handed mode

Sometimes typing with two thumbs is not an option, particularly when one hand is occupied. Luckily, you can trigger one-handed mode by following these steps:

Go to any text field. Tap and hold the Emoji button in the bottom-left corner. Choose Left or Right mode, depending on your preference. This shifts the keyboard to the chosen side. To restore the original layout, hit the Arrow button. Close

Cursor control

Another handy iPhone feature lets you control the cursor using the keyboard.

Go to any text field. Tap and hold the Space button. Once the letters on the keyboard disappear, move your finger around while you continue holding down on the keyboard. This moves the cursor accordingly. While you continue to hold, you can tap anywhere on the keyboard with another finger to start selecting text. Close

Hidden characters

Some handy special characters are hidden in the iPhone keyboard, such as the degree symbol (°). To access them:

Tap and hold any letter, number, or character on the keyboard. Select one of the hidden characters that appear. Close

Emoji search

Sometimes finding the right emoji can take time. Fortunately, you can search for emojis in two different ways.

Type the name of the emoji you want to insert anywhere, and the keyboard should suggest it. Alternatively, tap the Emoji button on your keyboard, and then use the dedicated search field. Close

Quick special character insertion

Typically, when users want to insert a question mark, number, or special character, they hit the 123 button on their keyboard, tap the desired character, and then tap 123 again to switch back to letter view. Alternatively, you can:

Tap and hold the 123 button. While you continue holding it, swipe your finger towards the number or character you want to insert. Release your finger. A single click can spare you the need to click three times in a row.

Fast copy and paste

Instead of manually clicking the copy and paste buttons, you can select the text and then:

Pinch in with three fingers to Copy. Pinch in with three fingers a second time to Cut. Pinch out with three fingers to Paste. Swipe from right to left with three fingers to Undo. Swipe from left to right with three fingers to Redo.

Text selection

Most of us know that double-tapping selects a word. However, what many users aren't aware of is that tapping a third time selects the entire paragraph, sparing you the need to select it manually.

Shake to undo

If you've accidentally deleted a long wall of text or want to undo something you've typed, you can simply shake your iPhone. To enable this feature:

Go to Settings, and then Accessibility. Head to Touch. Enable the Shake to Undo toggle. Close

Third-party options

If you're still unhappy with your iPhone's keyboard after learning about all these tips and tricks, you'll be delighted to hear that iOS supports third-party options. To install and use a third-party keyboard on iOS, follow the steps in our dedicated guide.

Type on your iPhone like a Pro

As our comprehensive guide reveals, there are plenty of customizations and power-user features baked into the default keyboard on iOS. While some of these gestures and shortcuts may not seem intuitive to use at first, training your muscle memory to use them will only elevate your typing experience down the road. Not all of these iPhone keyboard tips and tricks will necessarily apply to your specific case, but it's great to have all these options.