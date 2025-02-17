A Raspberry Pi is a powerful yet affordable device that can handily serve as the brain for your smart home. With the right hardware, software, and setup, the Pi can control lights, security cameras, thermostats, and even automate daily routines. Instead of relying on cloud-based services, you can keep everything local for better privacy and reliability.

Setting up a Raspberry Pi as a smart home hub requires some planning, but the process is straightforward. Open-source platforms like Home Assistant or OpenHAB allow you to integrate various smart devices, create automation rules, and monitor everything from one interface. Here are some key tips to make your Raspberry Pi-powered smart home hub as efficient as possible.

10 Add a touchscreen interface

Building a control panel for your smart home