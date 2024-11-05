BitLocker drive encryption is a very important feature in Windows 11 that helps safeguard your files from malicious actors. By encrypting your drive, BitLocker makes it so that even if someone steals your laptop, they can't access the data on it by just connecting the drive to a different computer.

BitLocker is enabled by default in Windows 11 Pro or higher editions, and a more limited version is also available in Windows 11 Home. But if you want to set up BitLocker in the best way possible, there are some things you need to know. Let's take a closer look.

Encrypt all your fixed drives

It's best to play it safe

By default, Windows 11 will encrypt all the fixed drives on your PC using BitLocker when you first connect them, and this applies to newly-created partitions, too. But it's a good idea to go in and check to make sure all the drives that are permanently on your computer are encrypted, so you don't run the risk of having your data compromised on a secondary drive.

If you eventually upgrade your storage, make sure you enable BitLocker for your new SSD, too. It's always a good idea to go into the Control Panel to make sure your drives are all encrypted.

Automatically unlock drives on your PC

And set a password

When you enable encryption for a drive manually, you have a few options for setting up BitLocker, and one that you should pay attention to is the option to automatically unlock the drive on this PC. Essentially, this makes it so that, as long as you're using that drive on the computer where you're setting up BitLocker, it will automatically be unencrypted when you sign in, so you have access to the files without having to worry about passwords each time.

Doing this for fixed drives is extremely important since you're going to be accessing that drive fairly frequently, but you can also do it for removable drives if you plan to use that drive on your computer frequently. Thankfully, auto-unlocking is the default behavior for drives that Windows encrypts automatically, so you shouldn't have to worry too much about this on the latest versions of Windows.

Another thing you may want to do is enable the option to protect the drive with a password. If you set BitLocker without a password, the only way to unlock it outside of your main PC will be the recovery key, which is extremely long and tedious to type. A password will make it much easier to unlock the drive if you move it to a different PC at some point, or if you don't want it to automatically unlock.

Be careful with external drives

Only Windows can open BitLocker drives

If you're using BitLocker with external drives, you need to be careful and consider what devices those drives will be plugged into. BitLocker is a Windows feature, and under normal circumstances, other operating systems like macOS or Linux can't open BitLocker-encrypted drives. Encrypting drives you plan to move around may leave you without access to your files when you need them.

There is some software you can use to unlock drives on other operating systems, but it tends to be paid, so this is definitely something you need to consider when planning how device encryption will be set up. Only encrypt drives you know you'll be able to unlock when needed.

Use your Microsoft account

It's the easiest way to recover your drives

BitLocker is a great way to protect your files, but obviously, at some point, you may need to access the drive outside of your main PC, and at that point you may need the recovery key. If you set up Windows 11 normally with a Microsoft account , your BitLocker recovery keys will automatically be backed up to your Microsoft account, which is frankly, the best way to do it.

If you didn't sign up with a Microsoft account, I highly recommend doing it to set up BitLocker. If you use your Microsoft account to back up your keys, you'll always have access to them at any time by just going to this page. You do need an internet connection, but you'll never have to worry about losing it or forgetting where you stored the key. And, assuming you keep your Microsoft account secure, you also don't need to worry about someone else getting their hands on the key.

Keep a second backup just in case

For when the internet fails

Of course, you're not always going to have internet, and if you're backing up your key to your Microsoft account, you never know when you may be unable to recover a drive because you don't have a connection. While the Microsoft account method is the most reliable way to make sure the key is available, having a second backup can be good in case of emergencies.

In the BitLocker settings in the Control panel, you can choose to print out or store a backup key as a digital file, which can be your failsafe if you ever need the recovery key and don't have internet access. Whichever optyion you get, make sure you store it in a secure place where it's not going to be touched unless you're specifically looking for it.

Make BitLocker work for you

BitLocker is one of the best security features of Windows, and it can be underappreciated since it just works in the background. But when you need it to save the day, it's important to be aware of how you set things up to make sure you have access to your files when you need them. These tips will help keep your files safe while facilitating access for you. Keep them in mind when setting up BitLocker on your PC, and you'll be sure to have a good experience.

As a reminder, BitLocker is not available on Windows 11 Home, and as of version 24H2, you can't change any settings for this feature.