Key Takeaways Microsoft Store Insider update improves app management with easier access to purchased apps

New search bar helps find specific apps quickly, along with improved filters for better organization

Quality of life options like downloads section at the top make browsing easier for users.

The Microsoft store is a good way to find new apps for your PC, but it can be a little tricky to find the apps you've already bought but haven't installed yet. If you're someone who likes buying apps on the Microsoft Store but hate keeping track of them all, the new Insider update will come as a welcome addition. Now, keeping tabs on your bought apps is easier than ever, alongside the option to only view your installed apps.

The Windows Store Insider build makes going through your purchases a lot easier

As announced on the Windows Blogs, Microsoft has added a new update on the Insider branch with a bunch of new features. One of them is excellent news for people who have bought a lot of apps off the store:

First, we have improved the default filters to show all the products you own, not just products that are installed (you can still toggle this filter if you wish). Next, we’ve added a search bar that will help you find the name or the publisher of products you’re looking for. Combined with the first change, this new experience is powerful: you can easily find any app and game you’ve ever acquired with your Microsoft account.

The update also adds some handy quality of life options, such as adding the downloads to the top in its own section, and limited time game events.

If you're an Insider, you should have access to the update right now. If you can't see it, it may take a while for it to roll out over to you. And if you haven't checked out the Microsoft Store for a little while, you may want to see all the new features it has, such as the new search tool that recommends apps for you.