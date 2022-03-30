T-Mobile OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro finally get the Android 12 update with OxygenOS 12

The unlocked OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro received the stable Android 12 update with OxygenOS 12 back in December 2021. Three months later, T-Mobile is finally rolling out the latest software to the OnePlus 9 series in the US. The update comes with a software version LE2117_11.C.16 (for 9) / LE2127_11.C.16 (for 9 Pro), and on top of bringing the jump to Android 12, it also includes the February 2022 security patches.

The full update changelog for the T-Mobile OnePlus 9/9 Pro’s stable OxygenOS 12 OTA is as follows:

Updated to Android 12 OS

Android security patch upgraded to February 2022

General improvements and fixes

Despite the comically short changelog, the Android 12 release brings a host of exciting changes to the OnePlus 9/9 Pro, including a fresh UI focusing on new quality of life features and improvements, such as the always-accessible Shelf from the notifications bar. According to the version number string, the T-Mobile OxygenOS 12 C.16 build was compiled in the second week of March, hence it should be on a par with the unlocked C.46 build. Nonetheless, the unlocked models already received software version C.47 with the March 2022 SPL a few days ago, which shows that the T-Mobile variant is considerably lagging when it comes to software updates.

T-Mobile hasn’t updated its Android update tracker page with the rollout details yet, but this does appear to be a wider rollout by user reports. Keep in mind that there is no local upgrade option on the carrier models, so you’ll have to wait for the automatic rollout to hit your device. Alternatively, you can also head to Settings > System Updates to manually check the update status.

The T-Mobile OnePlus 9 differs from the standard OnePlus 9 in that it only comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, the color options are limited to Winter Mist and Astral Black. For the Pro model, the carrier solely offers the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant in the Morning Mist color scheme.

