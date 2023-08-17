Key Takeaways T-Mobile is expanding its REVVL lineup with three new products, including a tablet, offering customers affordable yet feature-packed devices.

The REVVL 6x Pro 5G and REVVL 6x 5G smartphones come with MediaTek processors, ample RAM and storage options, and decent camera capabilities.

The REVVL Tab 5G tablet features a large display, a MediaTek processor, and 8MP front and rear cameras, all at an affordable price point.

For a few years now, T-Mobile has offered its budget smartphones through its own REVVL line providing customers with affordable, stylish, and feature-packed devices. This year, the firm is introducing three new products to its REVVL lineup, the REVVL Tab 5G, REVVL 6x Pro 5G, and REVVL 6x 5G. While the company has debuted REVVL smartphones in the past, what makes this release special is that for the first time, the company is also introducing a tablet. All three devices will be available from T-Mobile starting on August 24.

Source: T-Mobile

The REVVL 6x Pro 5G and REVVL 6x 5G are both powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processors, pack up to 6GB RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. Luckily, both devices have a microSD card slot, leaving potential expansion of storage to 2TB. When it comes to cameras, the REVVL 6x Pro 5G comes with a 50MP main shooter, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.

The REVVL 6x 5G has a 50MP main camera, with a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. When it comes to the selfie camera, the former has a 16MP camera, while the latter comes with an 8MP unit. While nothing too exciting here, the good thing is that these smartphones are extremely affordable, with the REVVL 6x Pro 5G coming in priced at just $229.99, while the REVVL 6x 5G comes priced at $199.99.

Now as far as the REVVL Tab 5G, you're going to get a 10.36-inch display, MediaTek processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Those that need more storage will be able to expand up to 2TB using a microSD card. The tablet does come with an 8MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera as well. Nothing to get too excited about here, but pricing is pretty good, coming in at just $199.99.

Of course, where things get fascinating with these devices is that if you're signing up with T-Mobile or adding a line to an existing service, these devices can be had at no cost after bill credits. The same promotion also applies if you're switching over from another carrier to T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile. If you need more details, be sure to head to the T-Mobile website for more on the new REVVL line.