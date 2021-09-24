Today only: Cut the cord and keep local TV channels with this $15 antenna ($15 off)

Locast, a non-profit service that rebroadcasted local TV stations over the internet for easier access, was forced to shut down earlier this month following legal battles with media companies. If you were affected by the shutdown, or you’re just looking to watch TV without a costly cable subscription (or paying for yet another streaming service), Best Buy has discounted its indoor Insignia antenna to just $15 for today only. That’s $15 below the usual price.

This is a flat indoor TV antenna, capable of receiving local TV broadcasts on both VHF and UHF bands. It has a reception range of up to 35 miles, so as long as you’re reasonably close to TV broadcast stations (and there are no mountains in the way), you’ll be able to watch local channels. NoCable.org is a great way to check which channels are available in your area. For example, I live in Raleigh, North Carolina, which is covered by Fox, PBS, CBS, NBC, and ABC affiliate stations, among others.

The setup process is simple: just plug it into your TV, attach the antenna to your wall somewhere (two-sided tape is included), and scan for channels on your TV. This specific antenna has one white side and one black side, so it won’t look too ugly on your wall. You might have to fumble with positioning a bit to get the best signal, but at least you don’t have to pay another subscription for TV.