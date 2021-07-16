Today only: Get a $50 Nintendo eShop card for $45

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles at the moment (even with all the excitement over the Steam Deck), with thousands of excellent games readily available. However, many of those games can be pricey, especially with how rare Nintendo has sales on its own titles. Newegg is now selling $50 Nintendo eShop cards for $45, essentially giving you $5 for free to spend on digital games.

eShop cards can be used to purchase any digital game from the Nintendo eShop, from third-party titles like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Among Us to Nintendo’s own Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The cards don’t just work on the Nintendo Switch, either — they are also compatible with the Wii U and 3DS consoles. If you’re still rocking a 3DS or Wii U, now is as good a time as ever to pick up some digital games or DLC you missed out on.

Nintendo eShop $50 Gift Card This $50 eShop card is delivered as a digital code to your email. Enter code 93XRL72 at checkout to get it for $45. The sale is live for today only. Buy at Newegg

You can also use eShop credit to purchase subscriptions to Nintendo Switch Online, which gives you access to multiplayer in most games (some titles, like Fortnite, let you play online without the subscription). You can also play dozens of NES and SNES games through Switch Online, though that won’t be as exciting if you already bought your favorites on the Virtual Console (or downloaded the ROMs) years ago.