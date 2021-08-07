Today only: Get a red Apple Watch Series 6 for $300 ($100 off)

The Apple Watch is one of the best wearables available right now, with the caveat that it can only be paired to an iPhone. Series 6 is the newest hardware generation, with an always-on display and blood oxygen monitoring support, and the ‘Product RED’ color has frequently been on sale over the past few months. It dropped to $70 off in May and July, and now it has gone on sale again at $300. That’s $100 below the original price.

This is the entry-level 40mm Apple Watch, with no dedicated cellular modem — you’ll need to maintain a close Bluetooth connection to receive notifications from your iPhone. However, it still has a dedicated GPS sensor, so you can go on outdoor runs without a phone and still have location/path data. Unless you have a strong desire to leave your phone at home most of the time, there’s not much of a need for the pricier LTE-enabled Apple Watches.

Apple Watch Series 6 Amazon-owned Woot is selling the red 40mm Apple Watch for $299.99, $100 below the original MSRP. Prime subscribers get free standard shipping. The sale ends today (8/7), or whenever stock runs out. Buy at Woot

The Apple Watch Series 6 offers all the usual smartwatch features, including physical activity tracking, notification mirroring from your phone, and the ability to run basic applications. The newest hardware generation adds an always-on display, blood oxygen monitoring, faster performance, and heart rhythm testing. It seems like the Series 7 lineup isn’t too far off based on recent rumors, but the Series 6 watches are still worth buying, especially at these prices.