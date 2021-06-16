Today only: Get a Surface Laptop Go with 8GB RAM starting at $570 ($130-220 off)
The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s mid-range laptop lineup, bringing the tighter software and hardware integration of the Surface line to a traditional laptop design. Earlier this month, the model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage dropped to $700, a savings of $200 from the usual price. Now the same model has dropped even lower to $679, and the 128GB storage model is also discounted.

The Surface Laptop Go has an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, with 4 cores, 8 threads, and a boost clock speed of 3.6GHz. You also get a 1536×1024 12.4-inch LCD screen, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, a headphone jack, a fingerprint reader on the power button, and a 720p webcam with Windows Hello support. Three colors are available: Platinum, Ice Blue, and Sandstone.

    Surface Laptop Go (8GB RAM + 128GB)
    This is the mid-range Surface Laptop Go, and the cheapest model on sale. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, down to $569 from $699.
    Surface Laptop Go (8GB RAM + 256GB)
    This is the higher-end Surface Laptop Go, with double the storage, but the same amount of RAM. It's $679, down from $899.

There are a few downsides to the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. First, the RAM is soldered to the motherboard, so it can’t be upgraded. The laptop also comes with Windows 10 S Mode, which only runs software installed from the Microsoft Store. Thankfully, you can turn S Mode off through the system settings at no extra cost. The internal SSD storage is also replaceable, unlike the RAM.

