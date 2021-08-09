Today only: Get an Apple iPad Pro for $200 off

Apple released a new generation of iPad Pro models earlier this year, boasting M1 chips, 5G support, a new mini LED screen, and up to 2TB of storage. Now that the newer iPad Pros are readily available, Apple is starting to mark down prices on last year’s models. Best Buy currently has the 11″ and 12.9″ iPad Pros on sale for $200 below their original prices, bringing the cheapest 11-inch model down to $699.99, and the other two are on sale for $899.99.

Apple’s product name scheme is a bit weird here, as the 11-inch iPad Pro is labelled as the second generation, while the 12.9-inch tablet is called the fourth generation. In reality, all three models are from last year and have similar specifications. They all have Apple A12Z Bionic chips, a 12MP main camera, a 10MP ultra-wide camera, a LiDAR scanner, a 7MP “TrueDepth” camera, up to 10 hours of battery life, and a USB Type-C port for charging and accessories. All three tablets also support the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, but those are sold separately.

The only difference between the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models (besides the price) is the screen size. Even though these tablets were released last year, they should remain excellent iPads for years to come — even the unreleased iPadOS 15 update still supports the original iPad Pro from 2015. Best Buy says this sale ends after today, so don’t wait too long if you want to pick up a discounted iPad Pro.