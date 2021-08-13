Today only: Get Far Cry 5 on PS4 and Xbox One for just $10

Far Cry is one of Ubisoft’s most well-loved series, spanning five (soon to be six) mainline installments with open-world regions and a handful of spinoffs. The latest main entry is still Far Cry 5, and if you haven’t had a chance to play it yet, Best Buy is discounting both the PS4 and Xbox One versions to $9.99. That’s close to the lowest-ever Steam price of $9.

Far Cry 5 is an open-world shooter game set in the fictional Hope County, Montanta, where a doomsday cult has taken over the region. You play as an unnamed deputy sheriff trapped in Hope County, who has to work with various factions to take back control from the cult. There are also some RPG elements, like a branching storyline and side quests. The PC version has a 78/100 on Metacritic.

The Xbox version of the game is designed for the Xbox One series, with an Xbox One X mode that supports up to 1800p and higher frame rates. It’s also compatible with the Xbox Series X/S. The PS4 game is backwards-compatible with the PS5, though it hasn’t received any PS5-specific improvements and runs at a locked 30FPS.