Today only: Get the Apple AirPods Pro for just $190 ($52 off)

Apple’s AirPods Pro are nearly two year sold at this point, but they’re still one of the bes tpairs of true wireless earbuds. They work best with Apple products, but just like with regular AirPods, they can be connected with any devices that support Bluetooth audio. The earbuds were originally priced at $249, and more recently have gone for around $197, but now you can pick up a pair for just $190.

The AirPods Pro use the same H1 processor as the second-generation AirPods, but with the addiytion of active noise cancellation, transparency mode (so you can quickly hear your surroundings without taking the earbuds out), IPX4 water resistance, interchangeable silicone tips, and a charging case with wireless charging and a Lightning port. Battery life is around five hours with ANC off, or around 4.5 hours with ANC on.

Apple AirPods Pro This is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet for the AirPods Pro. The earbuds are being sold by Amazon-owned Woot, and an Amazon Prime membership is required to get the deal. The sale ends after today, or whenever stock runs out. Buy at Woot

Even though the AirPods Pro are nearly two years old, it seems likely that an upgraded model will arrive next year at the earliest. However, a new generation of non-Pro AirPods are expected to arrive sometime in 2021, which could have a similar design as the current AirPods Pro without ANC and other advanced features.