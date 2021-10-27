Today only: Get the OnePlus Buds Pro for $120 ($30 off)

OnePlus has sold more than a few earbuds over the past few years, but the company didn’t have wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) until earlier this year. The OnePlus Buds Pro is a pair of true wireless earbuds packed with features, with a typical price of $149.99. OnePlus has discounted them to $119.99 a few times, and now it’s happened again — but this sale only lasts until the end of today.

The Buds Pro has just about everything you could expect from true wireless earbuds, including touch controls, active noise cancellation (which blocks out ambient noise), an optional transparency mode (so you can hear your surroundings better in addition to whatever is playing), and IPX4 water resistance. The case for the earbuds has both USB Type-C or Qi wireless charging.

We liked the OnePluds Buds overall in our full review, though the software situation is a bit complicated — you use different apps for changing settings depending on if your phone is from OnePlus or not. Also, there’s no option for a customizable EQ, which some other earbuds have. Still, this is one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds in this price range, especially if you’re looking for something with a compact case and ANC.

If the OnePluds Buds Pro isn’t quite what you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds. We’ve tested dozens of earbuds from a wide range of manufacturers, and no matter what your needs and price range are, there’s bound to be something you’ll like.