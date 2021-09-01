Today only: Get the OnePlus Buds Pro with a OnePlus 9/9 Pro for $180-220 off

OnePlus regularly discounts its phones and accessories, but usually not by too much. Today marks the first day that the OnePlus Buds Pro are available to purchase, and to celebrate the occasion, OnePlus is bundling them with its phones at lower prices. The best prices are live for today only, but the sale event will technically continue throughout the whole month of September.

For today only (September 1st), the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus Buds Pro are available in a bundle for $999, a savings of $220 compared to buying them separately at the original prices. For context, the OnePlus 9 Pro has been almost constantly on sale for $1,000 over the past several months, so you’re essentially getting the earbuds at no extra cost. You can also get the OnePlus 9 and Buds Pro together for $799, a savings of $180 from the MSRP. The phone alone has hovered around $680 recently, so as with the other bundle, it mostly amounts to receiving the earbuds for free.

OnePlus Bundles OnePlus is offering bundle deals on the OnePlus Buds Pro when paired with an OP9 or OP9 Pro. The best discounts are availabel for September 1 only. Buy at OnePlus

After September 1st, the bundles will go up in price. The OnePlus 9 Pro and Buds Pro will be priced at $1,099 ($120 off), and the OnePlus 9 and Buds Pro together will be $799 ($80 off). The bundles really aren’t deals at that point, unless you were already going to buy a OnePlus phone, and can’t buy one today for whatever reason.

We recently reviewed the OnePlus Buds Pro, and found them to be great wireless earbuds for the usual price, though the software is a bit complicated at the moment. If you need a refresher on the phones, check out our OnePlus 9 Pro review and OnePlus 9 camera review.