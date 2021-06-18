Today only: Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for just $95

The Galaxy Buds Live are true wireless earbuds, released last year by Samsung. The unique design, which earned them the nickname ‘Galaxy Beans,’ provide good sound quality without in-ear rubber tips. The earbuds haven’t been at the original MSRP of $169.99 in a long time, and for today only, they are available for $94.99. That’s $55 below the current Amazon price.

These earbuds have 12mm speakers, a bass duct for enhancing lower frequency sound, and touch controls for pausing/skipping playback (without reaching for your phone). The Buds Live also technically has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but it has little to no effect in real-world usage, so look elsewhere if you need earbuds with noise cancellation. Check out our full review for more details.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung's bean-shaped earbuds are $94.99 at Amazon-owned Woot today only. Standard shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Buy at Woot

The earbud case uses USB Type-C for charging, or you can set it on top of any Qi wireless charging pad. Amazon-owned Woot has both the ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Black’ colors available at the sale price, but sadly, the red and white colors aren’t available.