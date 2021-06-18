Today only: Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for just $95
June 18, 2021 1:25pm Comment

The Galaxy Buds Live are true wireless earbuds, released last year by Samsung. The unique design, which earned them the nickname ‘Galaxy Beans,’ provide good sound quality without in-ear rubber tips. The earbuds haven’t been at the original MSRP of $169.99 in a long time, and for today only, they are available for $94.99. That’s $55 below the current Amazon price.

These earbuds have 12mm speakers, a bass duct for enhancing lower frequency sound, and touch controls for pausing/skipping playback (without reaching for your phone). The Buds Live also technically has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but it has little to no effect in real-world usage, so look elsewhere if you need earbuds with noise cancellation. Check out our full review for more details.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
    Samsung's bean-shaped earbuds are $94.99 at Amazon-owned Woot today only. Standard shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.

The earbud case uses USB Type-C for charging, or you can set it on top of any Qi wireless charging pad. Amazon-owned Woot has both the ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Black’ colors available at the sale price, but sadly, the red and white colors aren’t available.

