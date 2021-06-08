Today only: Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $140 ($60 off)

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are some of the best true wireless buds available, with excellent noise cancellation and long battery life. We called them the best earbuds that aren’t an AirPods clone, and for today only, Amazon-owned Woot is selling the buds for just $139.99. That’s $60 off the original MSRP, though more recently, the price has fluctuated around $170-$180.

The Galaxy Buds Pro have active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 support, 11mm woofers, 6.5mm tweeters, IPX7 water and dust resistance, and a battery life of around 5 hours. The charging case adds another 2.5 charges (for a total of roughly 18 hours), and the case itself can be powered with either a USB Type-C cable or a standard Qi charging pad. Sound quality is good, but not quite top-tier, as we noted in our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro The Galaxy Buds Pro are $139.99 for the rest of today at Woot, or whenever stock runs out. Amazon Prime members get free shipping. Buy at Woot

The main downside to these earbuds is that they don’t support Qualcomm’s AptX audio codec — only AAC, SBC, and Samsung’s own Scalable formats. That means sound quality will be best when paired with a Samsung phone or tablet, though not everyone can tell a difference between AAC and AptX. The touch controls on the Buds Pro are also a bit finicky, but that also goes for any headphones or earbuds with touch buttons.