Today only: Get the TicWatch Pro 3 with Wear OS for $90 off

The TicWatch Pro 3 was released last year as the first Wear OS smartwatch with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. The watch is packed with features, and thanks to the modern internal hardware, it’s the still the best Wear OS watch available. Now you can buy your very own TicWatch Pro 3 for just $209.99 on Amazon, a savings of $90 from the usual price.

Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 has a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, a 1.4-inch circular AMOLED screen, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 5, NFC for Google Pay, a speaker and microphone (for voice calls and Google Assistant), and various health sensors. You also get IP68 water and dust protection, so you don’t have to worry about water ruining it — unless it’s left in the ocean for a while, anyway. See our full review for all the details.

This is still the only Wear OS watch available with Qualcomm’s latest Wear chipset, so it’s as good of a buy now as it was at release. It’s possible the next Galaxy Watch with Wear OS will de-throne the TicWatch Pro 3, but it will remain a capable smartwatch for years to come. However, Mobvoi hasn’t confirmed yet if the TicWatch Pro 3 will receive all of the Wear OS upgrades Google is currently working on. If you definitely want to try out everything Google has coming down the pipeline, you’ll probably have to wait for newer watches coming this year.