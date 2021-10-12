Today only: Get up to 30% off on PC components from Intel, AMD, and more

There’s no better feeling than finding a great deal on PC components when you’re planning a new build, or simply craving a spec-bump. Lucky for you, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on a range of PC components including processors, motherboards, and more. Not all the deals are worth scratching your head over, which is why we’re making it easier by making a collection of deals for you here.

Deals on Processors

Intel Core i7-10700KF Processor

The Intel Core i7-10700KF is currently down to $247 on Amazon. It’s identical to the Core i7-10700K with just the exception of an integrated GPU. This 125W CPU is just as fast as its unlocked sibling running at the 5.1GHz turbo boost frequency. It has 8 cores, 16 threads, and 16MB of cache. Don’t forget to pick up a 400-series chipset motherboard if you don’t have one already.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is currently available for a little less than $400, down from its launch price of $450. We think this is a great asking price for the processor that’s part of the company’s Zen 3-powered product stack. It brings 8 cores and 16 threads to the table and serves as the mainstream performance workhorse in AMD’s 5000-series.

Deals on Motherboards

GIGABYTE B450 AORUS PRO Wi-Fi

The GIGABYTE B450 AORUS PRO Wi-Fi is listed for just $94 on Amazon right now, down from its usual listed price of $139.99. It’s not a beast of a motherboard, but it can deliver modest overclocks. This motherboard is more popular for its broad connectivity options and aesthetics. Overall, it’s a great value pick-up, especially if you’re planning on buying the Ryzen 7 5800X mentioned above.

MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk Gaming Motherboard

You can save up to $60 on the MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk Gaming motherboard by picking one from Amazon right now. For $149, the MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk Gaming motherboard is a great option for those who are upgrading to a 10th gen Intel Core processor like the Core i7-10700KF we mentioned above. Do remember that this motherboard will not support the upcoming Alder Lake CPUs due to its requirement of an LGA 1700 socket.

Deals on RAM modules

Kingston FURY Renegade 64GB Memory Kit

The Kingston FURY Renegade RAM modules are great options if you’re planning for a high-end PC build with, say, an Intel Core i9 or an AMD 9 5950X. This DDR4 module has a black-colored PCB and built-in RGB lighting. These CL16 sticks operating at 1.5v can hit a maximum frequency of 4600MHz. You can get a 64GB kit (2x32GB) for just $279.99 right now, which is a great deal.

Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 Memory Kit

If you are someone who prefers a minimal setup with the least amount of RGB lights, then the Crucial Ballistix’s standard memory kits are also on sale right now. Only the white-colored modules are on sale, though. They’re a great set of DDR4 modules running at 3200MHz frequency and have support for XMP 2.0 for automatic overclocking.

Final Thoughts

Those were some of the deals we managed to find on Amazon today, and we hope this collection will help you save money to pick up more components and peripherals like monitors, keyboards, etc. To make saving simpler, we’ll try to keep our eyes peeled for more PC component deals online.