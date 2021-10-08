Today only: Grab a Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $35

The Lenovo Smart Clock was released in 2019 as the first smart clock with Google Assistant. It’s somewhere between a smart speaker and a smart display in functionality, with a customizable clock face and some touchscreen/video features. It has gone on sale many times since its introduction, and now it’s back down to $34.99 at Best Buy. The sale is only live for the rest of today.

If you’re not familiar with it, the Lenovo Smart Clock is essentially a Google Assistant smart speaker with the addition of a 4-inch LCD touchscreen. It can answer questions, control smart home devices, stream music, tell you the weather, and everything else Assistant is capable of on smart speakers. The display is mainly used for the clock face (which has a few designs to choose from), but it can also stream video from some security cameras. It doesn’t have the video playback functionality of the Nest Hub, so Netflix or YouTube marathons are out of the question.

Lenovo Smart Clock This clock has Google Assistant and several digital clock faces to choose from. It's on sale for $34.99, $45 below MSRP. Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo just released the Lenovo Smart Clock 2, which is probably why this original model is going on sale again. At the current sale price of $35, the Lenovo Smart Clock is $10 more than the Nest Mini, and half the price of the new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 (without the dock attachment). That’s not bad, especially considering the clock can act as a USB charger for other devices.