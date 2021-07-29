Today only: OnePlus Nord N200 now on sale for $200 ($40 off)

OnePlus officially revealed the Nord N200 last month, as the company’s new entry-level 5G phone for North America and other regions. The device was originally priced at $199.99, though it was also available for free through T-Mobile for a while. Now you can get the US carrier-unlocked model for just $199.99, a savings of $40 from the original MSRP, over at Best Buy.

The Nord N200 is a budget 5G smartphone with a 6.4-inch 40Hz display, a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage (plus a microSD card slot for adding more), a 5,000mAh battery, 18W wired charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and even a headphone jack. There are three rear cameras, but only the 13MP main lens is good for anything — the 2MP macro is low-resolution, and the 2MP depth sensor only helps the other cameras.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G OnePlus' latest budget 5G smartphone is now $40 off at Best Buy. The sale is live for today only (7/29), and local pickup is available at some locations. Buy at Best Buy

This phone ships with OxygenOS 11 (based on Android 11), and OnePlus is promising three years of “maintenance updates.” However, the Nord N200 will only get a single OS update to Android 12. More updates would be nice, but there aren’t many Android phones in this price range with a better support period.