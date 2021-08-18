Today only: Pre-order the Galaxy Buds 2 for $125 ($25 off)

Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds 2 last week, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation, a compact case, and limited water and dust protection, all at a retail price of $149.99. Even though the earbuds aren’t shipping to buyers yet, they’re already on sale at Amazon-owned Woot for $124.99. The sale is only live for today only, though.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is a pair of true wireless earbuds, with active noise cancellation (ANC), an optional ambient mode (for hearing your surroundings), a low-profile design, three microphones, and customizable options through the Galaxy Wearable app. The earbuds last for up to five hours on a single charge with ANC on, or up to eight hours without ANC. Samsung’s case for the earbuds supports both USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging. Check out our announcement coverage for more information.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung's latest ANC earbuds are $15 off at Amazon-owned Woot, even though they haven't even been released. Free standard shipping is available for Amazon Prime members. Buy at Woot

This sale is only live for the rest of today (August 18), or whenever stock runs out, so don’t wait too long. As of when this article was published, Woot had all colors available: Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive. We also have a roundup of the best Galaxy Buds 2 cases, if you’re interested.