Today only: TicWatch Pro 3 now on sale for $80 off, and it will get Wear OS 3

Google is currently working on the largest Wear OS update yet in partnership with Samsung, but as we’ve covered previously, most existing watches won’t receive the update. The main exceptions are the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS and Pro 3 LTE, which are guaranteed to get the update sometime next year. Now you can get the Pro 3 GPS for $249.99, a savings of $80 from the original price, and $5 cheaper than the previous sale (which didn’t last long).

The TicWatch Pro 3 has a 1.4-inch circular AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, a speaker and microphone (helpful for voice calls and Google Assistant), NFC for Google Pay, and various health sensors. The watch also has IP68 water and dust protection, so you don’t have to worry about water ruining it — unless you leave it in the ocean for a few hours. Check out our full review for all the details.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS This is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches currently available, and Mobvoi says it will get the Wear OS 3 update next year. This one is BT/GPS-only, with no cellular abilities. Buy at Woot

Google says the TicWatch Pro 3 will receive the upcoming Wear OS 3 update, but not until the “mid to second half of 2022.” That means you’ll eventually get the upgrade, but if you want it as soon as possible, you might be better off waiting for the Galaxy Watch 4 to arrive — it should be announced later this month.