Todoist gets more helpful with improved Google Assistant integration

Todoist, one of the market’s most popular to-do apps, has announced a completely redesigned experience with Google Assistant. The improved integration should make adding tasks with your voice even easier.

In a blogpost on Friday, Todoist highlights new ways to add, view, and complete a task using Google Assistant. To start using the app by voice, say, “Let me talk to Todoist.” You can also perform actions by saying, “Hey Google, ask Todoist…” This integration will allow users to get things done hands-free.

Users will also be able to ask Todoist what they have scheduled for the day, and also add tasks on-the-go. Additionally, you can set reminders, mark off completed tasks, and see what other tasks you haven’t completed. Todoist has a lengthy guide for the improved integration, so you should check that out if you’re curious.

One of the most impressive parts of Todoist’s integration with Google Assistant is the ability to add task details. So, if you have a task due tomorrow at 4 p.m., you can invoke Google Assistant and say, “Add a task to Submit my report tomorrow at 4 p.m. #work @urgent.” This will create a task called “Submit my report” due tomorrow at 4 p.m. in your Work project with the Urgent label.

In order to connect Todoist with Google Assistant, open Google Assistant and say, “Let me talk to Todoist.” Give permission to link your Google Assistant account with your Todoist account, and you’ll be off to the races. You can access the app through Google Assistant via your Android device, smart speaker, and smart display. If you’re on iOS, you’ll need to download the Google Assistant app.

There may be times when your hands are full and you need to add something to your to-do list. This integration makes that a reality. Todoist’s improved integration with Google Assistant is available now in English.