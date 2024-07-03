This post is sponsored by tomtoc. This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of XDA or its staff.

There would be many reasons you bought a MacBook for yourself over any other laptop. Like its flawless construction, stunning design, solid performance, proven durability, easy portability, and advanced security.

Undoubtedly, you want to keep your expensive investment ably protected, no matter where your work and passions take you: every day to school or the university, meetings across the city, on holiday to the hills or the beach, and even off-grid adventures.

Your MacBook Pro deserves armor as finest as itself: the ultimate protection of the tomtoc A13 sleeve and the tomtoc A42 shoulder bag.

A discerning quality-conscious individual like you would probably know of tomtoc. Founded in 2016 to create best-in-class, innovative travel and storage solutions, the tomtoc brand is the preferred choice of digital gear owners worldwide. tomtoc has happy customers in more than 100 countries and regions. And with its strong online presence, you'll find tomtoc on leading shopping sites like Amazon and eBay.

tomtoc protection is perfect for your MacBook because every case and sleeve is designed keeping Apple users and Pro Gamers like you in mind. Yes, the tech heads at tomtoc are tuned to the latest trends and your evolving needs to create sleek, innovative, and perfectly fitting storage solutions that offer unparalleled protection.

While Apple enthusiasts swear by the quality and functionality of tomtoc, this industry leader has received accolades and awards from some of the world's best tech reviewers, like NBC, the New York Times Wirecutter, and the Apple community's trusted iMore, for its dedication to quality, design, and customer satisfaction.

tomtoc A13 and A42 cases feature CornerArmor x 4 technology and a soft interior to safeguard your precious MacBook from impacts and scratches. Just what you need to take on the world worry-free with confidence.

tomtoc Defender-A13 360° MacBook sleeve

Source: tomtoc

As a MacBook or premium laptop user, you always look for quality accessories matching your style quotient. Topping your accessory list would be a trendy laptop sleeve that protects your MacBook wherever you take it.

Consider the budget-friendly and robust tomtoc Defender-A13 laptop sleeve. It is produced with path-breaking technologies and recycled materials for all-around protection that's eco-friendly as well. The cool-looking and innovative design is great for carrying your laptop inside and offers ample storage.

Appraised by the New York Times Wirecutter as one of its favorite laptop sleeves and MacBook Pro cases, the Defender-A13 won the 2023 NBC Select Giftable Tech Award for the best laptop case.

tomtoc Defender-A13 MacBook sleeve The budget-friendly tomtoc Defender-A13 sleeve combines ultimate protection with high functionality. Its high resilience edges and original CornerArmor x 4 technology shield your MacBook from shocks, impact, and crashes, while the high-density soft padding prevents scratches. With an extra pocket for accessories, this sleek and water-resistant sleeve is built from recycled plastics and protects your laptop when you're on the go. See at Amazon

Military-grade protection on the go

The Defender-A13 sleeve reflects a founding principle of tomtoc: to revolutionize the digital lifestyle of its customers by protecting the tech they rely on. So, to combat the toughest of situations, tomtoc conceptualized the armor of 360-degree protection and launched the Defender-A13 laptop sleeve in 2016.

The A13 sleeve met with unprecedented success and soon got listed on the US Bestseller list of Apple computer protective sleeves during Christmas. It also went on to become Amazon's Choice. And in just a few months, tomtoc became the best-selling brand of laptop bags in North America.

While slim and sleek, the Defender-A13 sleeve passed the Military-Standard-Drop-Test in September 2020 and is the first case with this certification.

With the A13 protecting your MacBook, you can hit the road without worries about the inevitable falls, vibrations, and crashes. tomtoc's 360-degree protection features the original CornerArmorx4 technology with curved protectors made of flexible PE material in all four corners. Now, you don't need to sweat about the sleeve crashing against doors or falling on its corners.

Moreover, the A13 sleeve has high-resilience edges to absorb the accidental shocks and impacts. Plus, the high-density soft padding inside keeps your laptop snug and scratch-free while you're on the move.

And if you hit a spot of rain outdoors or face spills in the office, the ultra-durable, wear-resistant, and spill-resistant polyester exterior will keep your laptop dry and safe from the elements.

Custom-made for a perfect fit

The sleek and trendy Defender-A13 sleeve is designed to complement the minimalistic, professional look of the MacBook. And your 16-inch MacBook Pro will fit in it perfectly, snuggly keeping in place when you're on the go.

The A13's extra pocket makes your life easy, keeping your accessories like the charger, cables, mouse, USB, and SSD drives sorted safely and neatly. And the additional strap is handy for your Airtag or key.

All-new human-centered and vibrant design

A13 combines quality and performance with its premium components and tomtoc's human-centered design philosophy. It's fitted with a Japanese non-binding YKK zipper and tomtoc-designed easy-to-use zipper pulls to give you a long-lasting and hassle-free experience.

The sleek A13 comes in many vibrant colors, and you can choose your favorites for personal and work needs.

Moreover, the A13 is created with innovative spill-resistant and 100% recycled fabrics from PET plastic bottles, making it a shining example of responsible and eco-friendly manufacturing. Protection, storage, sustainability, quality, and stylish looks: you get it all with the A13 sleeve.

tomtoc Defender-A42 360 business-style laptop shoulder bag

Source: tomtoc

Nothing comes close to the comfort and protection of the tomtoc Defender-A42 business-style laptop shoulder bag. A heavily padded strap makes moving with it easy. The two front and one back compartments offer enough storage space to carry your daily tech accessories while ensuring your laptop remains well-protected.

With its 360° military-grade protection, smart storage, ergonomic design, and outstanding durability, the A42 makes carrying your laptop around a pleasure wherever your travels take you. Specially designed for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the high-quality A-42 case was appraised as a "Ä Great Laptop Bag" by The New York Times Wirecutter.

The Defender-A42 is one of tomtoc's masterpieces that has helped make it Amazon's No.1 Laptop bag brand in the US, Australia, UK, Germany, and Japan.

tomtoc Defender-A42 laptop shoulder bag The tomtoc Defender-A42 is a business-style laptop shoulder bag offering all-around military-grade protection with 4 CornerArmor protectors, high resilience edges, and a sophisticated interline-designed soft velvet lining. This durable yet slim laptop case is built from recycled fabrics and is GRS-certified. With extra padding on the removable strap to reduce pressure on shoulders and a tri-compartment design for carrying all your accessories, the tomtoc A42 is your perfect travel companion. See at Amazon

All-around military-grade protection

Built tough, the tomtoc Defender-A42 packs 360° ultimate protection for your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air in its sleek profile.

With 4 CornerArmor protectors, high resilience edges, high density padding, a sophisticated interline-designed soft velvet lining, and a water-resistant exterior, you can travel worry-free knowing that the Defender-A42 will defend your MacBook against the usual bumps, dents, scratches, and water spills.

Smart tri-compartment storage

You'll be delighted by the convenience and versatility of the tomtoc A42's tri-compartment storage, designed to enhance your work efficiency with its smart organization. The two large zipper compartments with penholders and several small pockets let you organize and secure electronic accessories such as a charger, cables, USB hub, hard drives, and your Kindle. There's also a strap within for your Airtag or key.

And the thoughtfully designed hidden back pocket is a secure space for your files, folders, and paperwork. It ensures your files remain flat, crease-free, and easily accessible on your daily commute or business trips.

Moreover, the side opening design lets you quickly access your laptop while carrying the A42 case in a backpack.

Detachable, padded shoulder strap

Source: tomtoc

Great work can take you places, and the A42, with its heavily padded strap, has your back and shoulder too. This adjustable strap reduces pressure on your shoulders, making long commutes and travel easy.

You can also detach the strap to carry the A42 with its comfortable PU leather handle. The retractable handle also comes in handy to tuck the case into a backpack or suitcase.

Innovative recycled fabrics for a greener future

Crafted from 100% sustainable recycled RPET polyester fabric, the tomtoc A42 is certified to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). Adding to its proven durability are premium YKK zippers and reinforced stress points for reliability. Enjoy high quality while saving the planet.

Add the armor of tomtoc A13 and A42 to your laptop

Work or pleasure, your MacBook is indispensable no matter where you're going.

Investing in the award-winning tomtoc A13 sleeve and the premium A42 laptop bag will ensure your peace of mind with their military-grade protection. And their ergonomic designs with smart storage will keep you organized and productive on the go.

Head to Amazon to get the tomtoc A13 for only $29.99 and A42 for $41.99. XDA readers can use the code XDATMC10 to get an additional 10% off. With Prime Day almost here, stay tuned for exciting discounts on the tomtoc site and Amazon!