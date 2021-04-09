TomTom’s AmiGO navigation app is now available on Android Auto

TomTom has made its AmiGO navigation app available on Android Auto, allowing drivers to navigate around town in a much more convenient way. The app’s arrival comes following an announcement that allowed developers to publish Android Auto apps for things like charging, navigation, and parking to Google Play.

TomTom’s AmiGO is described as a Waze alternative (via AutoEvolution), providing users with details for things like live traffic, speed cameras, and road hazards. The app also crowd-sources incidents, so anyone can provide real-time reporting for radar, traffic updates, and more.

The app’s arrival comes after Google announced it was working with developers to bring more car-related apps to Android Auto. Following an initial announcement last August, Google released the Android for Cars App Library in beta, which gave developers the tools to design, develop, and test their apps on the Android Auto platform.

Images displaying some of TomTom AmiGO’s features running on Android

Sygic was one of the first alternatives to Google Maps and Waze on Android Auto. Along with the release of TomTom’s AmiGO, drivers can probably expect several more navigation, parking, and charging apps to be available on Android Auto soon. If all goes well, hopefully we’ll see Google expand to more categories in the future.

TomTom is a recognizable name in navigation circles, so you might feel more at ease using its AmiGO app compared to Google Maps and Waze. TomTom says AmiGO is ad-free and “made for drivers, by drivers.”

In addition to some of the features mentioned above, AmiGO offers alerts for blocked and closed roads, average speed check zones, danger zones and risk zones alerts in France, trusted arrival times, and much more. Unlike the app from Sygic, AmiGO is skipping beta and is going straight to a stable release on Android Auto, so there are no extra hoops to jump through.