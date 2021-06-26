This tool tells you exactly why your PC can’t run Windows 11

Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 operating system is the first version of the OS in over a decade to significantly raise system requirements. It’s not just one or two things either, such as needing more RAM or storage (although you do need more RAM and storage). Minimum requirements are up across the board.

Microsoft released an app called PC Health, which hasn’t been very good. It was only recently updated to tell you why you can’t have Windows 11. At first, it only told you that you couldn’t run Windows 11 without telling you what requirement you were missing.

A new app called WhyNotWin11 aims to solve that problem, and it’s available on GitHub. It breaks down which parts of your PC are compatible with the Windows 11 minimum requirements, and which aren’t. According to the screenshot above, it’s actually on version 2.1.0.0. Developer Robert C. Maehl has actually pushed nine releases over the course of two days.

Other things that have increased is the CPU requirement. For one thing, Windows 11 requires a 64-bit CPU now, and it needs to have at least two cores with at least a 1GHz clock speed. That doesn’t seem to matter though, because there’s actually a list of CPUs. That list eliminates anything earlier than Intel 8th-gen chips.

Another new requirement is TPM 2.0, which is a security feature. If it says you don’t have this, you might want to check in your BIOS if it’s enabled.

WhyNotWin11 goes down the list of each of these Windows 11 requirements. They’re clearly marked as red if it’s going to be a blocker, and green if you’re good to go. As you can see from the image above, the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X processor is marked in yellow. The chip isn’t on the supported processor list, but there’s still some debate about if that list will actually block you from getting Windows 11.

To check out WhyNotWin11, you can find it on GitHub here.