European Windows users received good news a few weeks ago after the EU Digital Market Act declared that Europeans should be allowed to uninstall Edge. However, those outside the EU were stuck with Edge on their PCs. Now, MSEdgeRedirect has introduced "Euurope Mode" which allows users outside of the EU to uninstall Edge.

Uninstalling Edge using MSEdgeRedirect

As announced on MSEdgeRedirect's patch notes, the app now lets you uninstall Edge from outside of the EU:

1 of 2 Europe Modes have been added! The current method sets your PC region as "in EU" and should be a permanent patch. I have verified that this method lets you uninstall Edge, but I have not verified other features. The second method to be added later requires taking ownership and modifying a System32 file to tell the system whatever region you're in is part of the EU. This yet to be added method will likely be reverted every few Windows Updates but should at least work temporarily.

If this is the first time you've heard of the app, it first came to be after Microsoft blocked EdgeDeflector from redirecting links to other browsers. Normally, if you click a link within one of Windows 11's apps, it'll open via Edge regardless of what your default browser is set to. MSEdgeRedirect picked up where EdgeDeflector left off, and has since evolved to give users more freedom over their OS.

Of course, the update adds much more than just an Edge removal tool. Here are all the details: