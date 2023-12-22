Key Takeaways
- Europe Mode has been added to MSEdgeRedirect, allowing users outside the EU to uninstall Edge.
- MSEdgeRedirect offers more than just an Edge removal tool, with various fixes and improvements included in the update.
- This update also introduces placeholder support, expanded locale support, and fixes for bugs and file handling issues.
European Windows users received good news a few weeks ago after the EU Digital Market Act declared that Europeans should be allowed to uninstall Edge. However, those outside the EU were stuck with Edge on their PCs. Now, MSEdgeRedirect has introduced "Euurope Mode" which allows users outside of the EU to uninstall Edge.
Uninstalling Edge using MSEdgeRedirect
As announced on MSEdgeRedirect's patch notes, the app now lets you uninstall Edge from outside of the EU:
1 of 2 Europe Modes have been added! The current method sets your PC region as "in EU" and should be a permanent patch. I have verified that this method lets you uninstall Edge, but I have not verified other features. The second method to be added later requires taking ownership and modifying a System32 file to tell the system whatever region you're in is part of the EU. This yet to be added method will likely be reverted every few Windows Updates but should at least work temporarily.
If this is the first time you've heard of the app, it first came to be after Microsoft blocked EdgeDeflector from redirecting links to other browsers. Normally, if you click a link within one of Windows 11's apps, it'll open via Edge regardless of what your default browser is set to. MSEdgeRedirect picked up where EdgeDeflector left off, and has since evolved to give users more freedom over their OS.
Of course, the update adds much more than just an Edge removal tool. Here are all the details:
- Fixes Setup for New Active Mode Installs
- Fixes Settings for All Active Mode Installs
- Attempts to fix MSER not working for some users with Edge Uninstalled (#345)
As well as the following changes from 0.7.5.1:
- Adds Europe Mode (1 of 2 Methods Implemented)
- Adds Stock Decoder (not yet used, thanks @whamer100)
- Improves Installer UX Flow
- Removes leftover legacy files
- Removes Darksky for Weather (thanks Apple...)
- Adds rounded corner support (not yet used)
- Adds StartPage for Image Search
- Adds Locale Support for Windy.com
- Fixes bug where Edge would not close
- Adds Locale Support for Weather.com
- Cleans up some forgotten allocated resources
- Adds Placeholder support in Custom Search URLs (use %query%)
- Adds support for any Ie_to_edge_stub.exe location
- Adds Placeholder support in Custom Image Search URLs (use %query%)
- Adds Recursion Failure Logging to help debug for 1.0.0.0
- Adds Unsafe Flag Block Logging to help debug for 1.0.0.0
- Restores being able to Redirect Bing Chat instead of just disabling
- Fixes Recursion Prevention making assumptions about command line parameters
- Adds Placeholder support in Custom Weather URLs for Latitude, Longitude, and Locale (use %lat%, %long%, and %locale% respectively)
- Fixes --win-session-start and other command line parameters being handled as webpages
- Fixes Active Mode File Handling (except for PDFs). Local files attempting to open in Edge will now open in Edge