As much as we can criticize Windows 11, it can't be denied that it is a great platform. With a lot of great features, security measures in place, and a never-ending ecosystem of third-party apps and developers, a Windows PC is capable of just about anything, and an easy choice for anyone.

But out of the box, Windows 11 is not a perfect experience, far from it. There are a lot of things you can do to maximize your productivity on Windows in a wide range of ways.

8 EarTrumpet

Audio control for all your devices

Have you ever had a monitor with speakers connected to your PC at the same time as a headset, or a separate set of speakers? Windows doesn't make it easy to manage them, because the volume slider in the Quick actions panel only controls one output device at a time, so it becomes frustrating to manage output across different devices. The easiest way to do it is to open the full volume mixer, which takes a couple of extra steps.

That's where EarTrumpet comes in. This app has been around for a good while, and it restores the full volume mixer where it should be, making it easier to manage audio for all your connected outputs in one place. You can easily move apps between playback devices, and change the volume for each app and the playback device, so you have full control over the experience without any of the frills.

7 Twinkle Tray

Perfect for multiple monitors