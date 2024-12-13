There's nothing worse when it comes to using a PC that has an issue, but you're not quite sure what that issue is. A lot of the time, it could be one of many things causing the issue, so trying to track it down can be painful and time-consuming. Thankfully, there are several programs out there that can help you diagnose and, in some cases, resolve your issues.

Some of the most common hardware issues are going to be with your PC's RAM, storage, CPU, or GPU, as they normally bear the brunt of the performance tasks. However, all hardware, including your motherboard, PSU, and fans, can cause issues if something isn't quite right.

If you are looking at a hardware fault, then it is likely you will need to replace the faulty component. However, sometimes you may be able to diagnose and fix the issue with software or even a simple driver update, so it is a good place to start. Always make sure everything is up-to-date before you dive too deep into the rabbit hole, trying to see what is wrong. It's also a good idea to have a quick look to check for any physical damage, as this will be a dead giveaway.

5 AIDA64

All-around hardware diagnostics

Close

AIDA64 is a hardware monitoring software for Windows PCs. It has multiple options available covering everything you would need to monitor your PC, whether you are a personal user with a single PC or an engineer looking after multiple PCs. It can monitor all your PC hardware and even let you know what operating system and software you have installed. It also offers overclock information, system stability tests, and benchmarks for your CPU, memory, and storage.

AIDA64 is a great all-around program for those who want to be able to monitor and diagnose most of their PC hardware in a single place. It has an easy-to-navigate interface, allowing almost anyone to find what they are looking for with ease. For those interested, you can also generate reports based on custom parameters that you chose in a number of different formats.

AIDA64 is a system monitoring and benchmarking tool that offers detailed information, diagnostics, and stress tests to measure the performance of your computer.

4 CrystalDiskInfo

Monitor your storage health